Fake ‘metal detector’ at city museum to highlight situation in Middle East

This ‘metal detector’ appeared outside the Harris Museum over the weekend, but it was not an extra security measure.

In fact the symbolic metal detector was a stunt by local protest group Children of the Ghetto, aimed at highlighting the situation at the Masjid Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The detectors outside the mosque, the third holiest in Islam, have been a source of controversy.

Imam Amjad Bapu, of Preston, said: “The checkpoint at the Harris library was a lighthearted gesture aimed at raising awareness. Many individuals volunteered to pass through the metal detector and at the same time learnt about the plight of the Muslim Palestinians of Jerusalem.”