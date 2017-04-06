Emergency services attend crash in Deepdale

A man was taken to hospital after his car collided with two other vehicles and a gatepost, say fire services.

The man, who is in his eighties, was driving his blue Audi A6 along St Gregory Road in Deepdale at around 10am on April 6 when the incident happened.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at around 10am to reports that a car had collided with a gatepost.

"The car came to rest in the drive of a house and a Mercedes c200 and a Citroen C4 were damaged in the accident. Initial reports suggest the man was trapped in his car."

Firefighters from Preston were called to make the car safe while paramedics attended to the man who was trapped "for medical reasons".

The man was later taken to Royal Preston Hospital with "non-life threatening injuries" say North West Ambulance Services.