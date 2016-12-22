Driver charged over horror crash which killed 80-year-old

A 25-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash that killed an elderly man.

Jack Byrne was driving a white ford van when it crashed with Ernest Robinson’s green car near the White Bull Pub on Preston Road in Alston on Tuesday, July 5.

Mr Byrne, from Ribchester Road in Ribchester, has also been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A and a Class B drug.

The 80-year-old Longridge resident suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Lancashire Police say.

Mr Byrne only suffered bruising in the crash and will now appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on January 26.