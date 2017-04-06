Dragon boat racing is returning to Preston

The art of human-powered watercraft racing is returning to Preston.

Competitors will take to the waters of Preston Docks, Europe’s largest inland docks, to battle it in the Chamber’s Dragon Boat Challenge.

The event will take place across Sunday, June 4, with teams vying for victory in a tournament style competition.

Each crew will consist of twenty people with a maximum of sixteen rowers, plus a drummer, taking to your boat for each race.

The event is organised by Lancashire Chamber of Trade and a spokesman said: “We’ll supply you with a professional helmsman who will steer for you, take care of all the arrangements, the boats, the order of racing, the necessary equipment, instructions and safety briefings.

“All you need to do is field a team and have a desire to take home the trophy.

“Participants are welcome to bring along their own refreshments, banners and team gazebo although no larger than six metres by three metres.

“Please encourage non-competing members of your workplace to attend the event and cheer you on - it really does help.

“Entry is priced per team and limited to 20 teams.”

Mark Whittle, from the Chamber said: “We’re always really lucky with the weather and with 20 people in each team and supporters it always turns out to be a really good day.”

The event runs from 9am until 4.30pm with the price of a team £550.

More than half of the boats are already full and to enter call 01772 65300.