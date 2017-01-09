Double assault at Preston bar leaves young man with broken jaw

A double assault at a Preston bar has left one man with a broken jaw.

And detectives are now appealing for information after police officers were called after two men reported being attacked at Macs in Friargate around 2.35am on Friday, December 23.

The attackers were ejected from the bar and the victims, aged 20 and from the Ribbleton area, suffered facial injuries.

One of the men later went to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and was diagnosed with a broken jaw, police say.

The first attacker is described as white, 6ft tall, of stocky build, aged in his late 20s to early 30s with blonde, possibly brown hair.

The second offender is described as white, 6ft 5in to 6ft 6in tall, with short dark hair and tattoos on his arms.

Police would like to speak to these men, pictured, in connection with the attacks.

Det Con Daniel Greene, of Preston CID, said: “This was a seemingly unprovoked assault where both victims were punched.

“Both received injuries, one serious, which needed treatment at hospital.

“We need to find those responsible and are particularly keen to speak to these two men as part of our enquiries.

“If anyone has any information about those pictured in the CCTV images I would ask they come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1243 of December 23.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.