Donut-lover gets sluggy surprise in strawberry treat

A Preston donut-lover has vowed he won’t shop at a supermarket again after he found an unwelcome visitor in a pack of his strawberry favourites.

Coming home from football, 22-year-old Jak Fairclough had one thing on his mind - a Morrisons own-brand strawberry donut bought by his dad Dave from the store’s Mariner’s Way, Riversway branch.

But when Jak, who lives in Lea, went to open the packet he saw the strawberry filling wasn’t the only slimy contents.

“I couldn’t believe it when I turned them over to get one out and there was a big fat slug stuck to the packet,” he said. “These are meant to be fresh donuts made in store so I’ve no idea how a slug would even get in there.

“I’m not the sort of person to let things lie, so I took a picture straight away and sent it to Morrisons on Facebook.

“I said it was downright disgusting and they offered me 5000 points which is £5 but I said I didn’t think didn’t cut it.

“So they then offered me another 10,000 points, which meant they’d given me £15.

“They then said to go into the store to speak to them but I don’t think I’ll ever be going back to that Morrisons - this is a really big deal to me.”

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “We are proud of the quality of the food we make in store. Our doughnut packaging is sealed as soon as the freshly baked doughnuts are placed inside. So we are unsure as to how a slug could have ended up inside, in this isolated incident.”