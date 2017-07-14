Dick Kerr Ladies FC to be part of Channel 4 show

They were the leading light in women’s football until being banned by the FA and now their story will be told in a television documentary.

It’s 100 years since Dick, Kerr Ladies FC were formed at a Preston munitions factory before playing in front of up to 60,000 fans at Everton’s Goodison Park.

Author of a book about Dick, Kerr Ladies FC Gail Newsham and sports presenter Clare Balding

They are described as the “best ever” women’s team and on Tuesday, popular sport presenter Clare Balding will explore their history.

Dick, Kerr Ladies were one of the most successful teams in the world before the FA banned woman’s football from its grounds.

The ban lasted until 1971 and the Channel 4 program ‘When Football Banned Women’ will delve into the affect it has had on women’s football.

Bamber Bridge author Gail Newsham wrote a book about the team and was interviewed by Clare Balding for the show.

“They wanted to know everything about Dick, Kerr Ladies,” Gail said. “I’ve done a lot of research and Clare came to my house to have a look before we went to Alstom factory, which is where the team was formed during the First World War.

“Clare was really nice, she even made her own brew! I’m really excited to watch the show.”

UCLan’s director of the centre for volunteering and community leadership, Alethea Melling was also interviewed.

“I think it will be quite moving,” she said. “There’s going to be lots of personal experiences in the show.”

In May, the team were given a blue plaque

‘When Football Banned Women’ will air this Tuesday at 10pm.