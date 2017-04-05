Police hunt for man in city arson probe

Police are appealing for information about a man wanted in connection with a suspected arson attack in Preston.

Police would like to trace Carl Fox, 28, in connection with a blaze last Friday.

Around 4pm a fire was found at a property in Stephen’s Road, Deepdale.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze but the address was badly damaged.

Following enquiries, police want to find Fox in connection with the alleged offence.

He is described as a white male, 6ft 2in tall, of medium build with shaved hair and blue eyes.

He has links to the Kirkham area.

Detective Constable Azam Khan, of Preston CID, said: “We are appealing for information leading to Fox’s whereabouts.

“He is wanted after a property was damaged in Preston.

“Anyone who has any information with regarding his location can contact Preston CID on (01772) 209753 or by dialling 101.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”