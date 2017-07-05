Mum of twin boys with down syndrome slams vandals damaging Preston school roof causing it to flood

The mother of two boys with down syndrome says their school life is being ruined by vandals causing classrooms to flood.

Emma Lowe, who is also a governor at Acorns Primary School in Moor Park, has slammed trespassers after rain water coming through broken tiles almost forced the school to close last week.

Her twin five-year-old boys Arthur and Alfie both attend the school for children with learning difficulties and the 36-year-old says the ordeal is upsetting for both the children and their families.

“I really don’t think they know what they’re doing,” said Emma who lives in Salwick near Preston.

“When we walked into school last week there was damp everywhere and it affected the children in a big way. It was heart-breaking.”

Headteacher Gail Beaton admitted she may be forced close the school if tiles are broken and water floods the school again.

Water dripping from electrical fittings meant children had to move out of classrooms and close bathrooms causing “devastation” in the school.

And despite having CCTV and vandal paint Gail admits she can do nothing more to improve security at the school to stop more damage.

It comes as Preston Police reported another incident in which Stoneygate Nursery in Preston also had its roof tiles damaged.

“Every day we’re wondering if the school will be open because we never know when they might trespass again,” Emma said.

“The headteacher is amazing and so passionate about the school and wants to make it better, but she has to waste resources repairing the roof.

“I just don’t believe these vandals know who they’re affecting, because if they did they wouldn’t want to cause stress to these brilliant children.”