Memorial trophy match for Steve

Preston football club the Theatre Boys Football Club held a charity football match in memory of their former club manager raising more than £1,000 for the Heartbeat charity.
The memorial charity match was in tribute to Steve Collinson, who died in October last year.
A spokesperson for the club said: “The trophy match is to celebrate the life of a man who gave so much to his community whilst he was alive.
The event was attended by Steve’s wife Lynne Collinson and her family. The charity match raised £1074.23
The Mayor of Preston Coun John Collinson came to Heartbeat to receive the cheque on behalf of Heartbeat, the mayor has chosen Heartbeat as his charity of the year.
