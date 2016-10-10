Memorial trophy match for Steve

Preston football club the Theatre Boys Football Club held a charity football match in memory of their former club manager raising more than £1,000 for the Heartbeat charity.

The memorial charity match was in tribute to Steve Collinson, who died in October last year.

Former manager of the Theatre Boys Football Club Steve Collinson who died in October 2015

A spokesperson for the club said: “The trophy match is to celebrate the life of a man who gave so much to his community whilst he was alive.

The event was attended by Steve’s wife Lynne Collinson and her family. The charity match raised £1074.23

The Mayor of Preston Coun John Collinson came to Heartbeat to receive the cheque on behalf of Heartbeat, the mayor has chosen Heartbeat as his charity of the year.

www.justgiving.com/fundrasing/thearteboysclub .