Jon-Jo killer must serve extra time in jail after failed appeal

A thug involved in a gang attack which claimed a Preston teenager’s life has had his jail time increased after mounting a hopeless appeal.

Dad-of-one Jon-Jo Highton, 18, was fatally stabbed in August 2014 in St Stephen’s Road, Deepdale, Preston.

He was attacked after a gang of men, wielding a sword, an axe and a knife, piled out of a car and laid into him.

One of six men convicted of the murder was Joshua Barry Bore, 22, of Morris Road, Ribbleton. He was handed a life sentence, with a minimum of 21 years to be served, at Preston Crown Court in June 2015.

At London’s Appeal Court this week, Bore asked Lady Justice Rafferty for permission to challenge his conviction. But the judge, sitting with Mr Justice Turner and Sir David Calvert, threw out his complaints as waste of time.

The judges took the rare step of ordering Bore to serve an extra 42 days behind bars before he can apply for parole.

Bore argued he ought not to have been in the frame for the murder, as he had remained in the vehicle during the attack.

Prosecutors said he must have known that the armed attackers intended to kill or seriously harm Jon-jo.

Bore argued today that the trial judge misdirected jurors on the ‘joint enterprise’ issue.

But Lady Justice Rafferty said: “The jury had to be sure that the fatal act was within the scope of a joint enterprise.

“No reasonable jury would have reached a different decision, even if the direction sought was given.”

Ordering Bore to serve an extra 42 days, she said his “unmeritorious” appeal had caused a “conspicuous waste of judicial time”.