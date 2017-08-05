Family fun on offer at Preston park

A Preston park will host a free family fun day.

The Moor Park Get Together will be similar Park It events which have run during school holidays.

It includes activities to keep the whole family happy, from a climbing tower to inflatables, face painting, rangoli, circus skills, a smoothie bike, music and performances and more.

Sports club members will also be on hand to offer mini games, challenges and activities on the park.

The event, which takes place on Sunday August 13, is designed to showcase the best the park has to offer as it undergoes a £2.35m restoration project.

An event organiser said: “We are hoping to attract new visitors to the park to showcase what is on offer and bring the community together for an afternoon of fun. It’s definitely not one to be missed.”

The event runs from 1pm to 4pm. Follow Moor Park Get Together on Facebook for more.