Traffic has returned to normal after a crash at a major city junction.

Police were called at around 12.35pm today (Monday) following reports of a collision on Deepdale Road, Preston.

A white Nissan Micra was involved in a collision with a grey Lexus close to Sir Tom Finney Way.

Although the road was not blocked, cones were put out at the scene and congestion built up in the area for over an hour.

No injuried were reported and vehicles were recovered at around 2.20pm.