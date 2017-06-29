David Walliams makes surprise visit to Tarleton Primary School

Famous Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams dropped in for a surprise visit to Tarleton Primary School after one of the students tragically lost their life in the Manchester bomb attack.

The popular author and TV star popped in to the school in memory of former pupil Saffie-Rose Roussos, an eight-year-old girl who was killed by a suicide bomb at the Manchester Arena in May.

The 45-year-old, who normally doesn't travel far from London due to his TV commitments, made the special visit to spread some cheer among the pupils as he did readings from his book as well as meeting the students yesterday.

Posting an social media site Instagram , he said: "This morning I visited Tarleton Community Primary School. The pupils and teachers lost a beautiful and much-loved friend in Saffie-Rose Roussos, who at aged eight was the youngest victim of the Manchester bomb."

A representative of Troika Talent Agency, which represents Mr Walliams, said: "David gets contacted by lots of schools asking for a visit on his book tours and although he tries to get to as many as possible, he usually doesn't get much further than London because his other commitments. But when Tarleton contacted him he wanted to make a special trip after they were affected in the Manchester bomb attack. He spent some time with the children and read some books, I think he really enjoyed the visit."

And as well as the visit, the star also came bearing gifts with the school showing its appreciation on Facebook

The message said: "What a lovely surprise for the children and staff of TCP! Our friend David Walliams dropped by to cheer us up and share some of his stories. Generously, he has donated signed copies of his books for our children and a gift to each child in the school: a copy of two of his books The World 's Worst Children and The World's Worst Children 2. The children were mesmerised by their favourite author. Thank you David!"