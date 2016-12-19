David is on the run for 70th birthday

Preston runner and Heartbeat member David Banks celebrated his 70th birthday doing what he loves best - pulling on his running shoes.

David has been a Despite undergoing heart surgery three years ago for a stents implant, David was determined to take part in the Lancaster Half Marathon and complete the 13.1mile race.

He reached the finish line in an impressive two hours and 11 minutes, he said: “Heartbeat helped me with advice with medication, enlisted me on the six-week rehabilitation course in the gym and most of all gave me back my confidence.

“I have kept attending the gym classes at the fantastic rehabilitation centre at Deepdale Stadium and built up my fitness which helped me run the 13.1-mile race.”

David is now collecting donations towards Heartbeat NWCC. To sponsor him, visit www.justgiving.com/davidbankslancaster.