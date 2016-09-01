Comedy choir pitches for new talent

Do you fancy joining Preston’s very own Glee Club?

A recruitment day is being held on Sunday to find new members for Preston Musical Comedy Show Choir.

Preston Musical Comedy Show Choir

With concerts in Preston and beyond coming up later in the year as well as plans for a special Christmas Concert, they are once again seeking new talent to join the vocal ranks.

The choir, set up in 2012, have already had an action-packed year, supporting Aled Jones at the Manchester Monastery and Russell Watson on four legs of his national tour.

They also regularly sing at weddings and at the Clifton Hotel in Lytham.

“We’re very versatile”, said choir manager Delphine Walton.

“We’ve done classics – the likes of Barcelona with Russell Watson – which was great fun, and we do anything from musicals, such as Supercalafragalisticexpialadoshus.

“We also do Take That songs and have recently performed a medly of 2016’s biggest hits.

“There really is something for everyone, and a lot of fun stuff.

“With some of the songs, we like to act it out a bit too and put some comedy in.”

The group are looking for people who can sing and have a bit of movement, of all ages.

Delphine added: “We’ve got about 35 members aged from 14 to over 60, and everyone brings something different with them.

“If you sing for friends, for fun, in concerts or solo your voice could be exactly what the group is looking for.

“We would like to see more men, but every group struggles to get men.”

Anyone interested in joining the choir is invited to attend the rehearsal on Sunday from 11am to 1pm at Harris Primary School, Wychnor, Fulwood.

Normal rehearsals are also usually held at that time each week.

Guests will be able to meet those already involved and find out more details, such as the details for rehearsals, and auditions.

Delphine added: “The choir is a great way to develop your singing but also meeting and making new friends plus an added social side we organise get togethers and events.”

For more details on how to get involved, call Delphine on 07758 949808.