Soldiers and civilians alike were on parade yesterday celebrating Armed Forces Day.

The day was marked on Preston’s Flag Market with a parade of local armed forces and civic dignitaries, with prayers from Vicar of Preston Father Timothy Lipscomb.

Armed Forces Day in Preston's Flag Market. Army cadets on parade. PIC BY ROB LOCK 24-6-2017

After the service there were dozens of activities on offer, from trampolining to falconry displays, as well as exhibits from military history.

See Monday’s Picture Post for a full spread of pictures from the event.