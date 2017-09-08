Charity offers will writing service

A Lancashire charity is offering a free will-writing service, in exchange for the chance of a donation.

Age Concern Central Lancashire has teamed up with McClure solicitors to offer the free will-writing and advice service.

An Age Concern spokesman said: “The good news is that McClure don’t just provide ordinary Wills, they prepare estate planning Wills depending on your circumstances.

“An ordinary Will only sets out who is to get your estate when you die and who is to administer it. However that’s only Step 1. McClure will discuss with you what effect the inheritance may have on your children or other beneficiaries.

“This often means that a Will is not enough. You might need a Trust as well. This could be a Trust in your Will or, better still, a separate Lifetime Trust.

“That’s Step 2. Lastly, they consider with you where your estate is likely to go next, e.g. you might leave your estate to a son who then gets divorced and then part of your estate goes outside your blood relatives.

“Research shows that 1 in 4 Wills are defective or of poor quality. McClure carry out free safety checks and if necessary will re-write your Will for free.

“We would also urge you to consider a Lasting Power of Attorney. Every adult should have an LPA just in case it is needed. It’s like insurance for your house. You hope you never need it but you are glad that you took it out if the worst happens.”

Any voluntary donations received will make a positive contribution to the services delivered by Age Concern Central Lancashire.

For an appointment telephone Dawn 01772 552850