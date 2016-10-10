Charity cooks up recipe for brain injury patients

A new cooking project has been launched by the Headway Charity at Preston to help adults who have suffered a brain injury to retain their independence.

The scheme, which will start in January, has been given a welcome boost after the Morrisons Foundation presented a grant to help its funding.

Headway Manager Liz Bamber from Headway Preston and Chorley said the money would go to supporting the monthly workshops, which will include a cook and eat session, instructions how to follow recipes and memory aids to support people at home with cooking and nutrition.

The project is for adults who have suffered an acquired brain injury and have difficulties with planning, doing tasks such as cooking and problems with memory or concentration.

Liz Bamber said: “Often people will suffer poor health and nutrition after a brain injury, particularly those who live alone, due to their lack of ability to prepare healthy food.

“We are hopeful that this project will equip clients with new cooking skills and their general health will be improved and lifestyles will be enhanced.”

Headway Preston and Chorley applied to the Morrison’s Foundation six months ago asking for funding for the project. The Foundation supports charities that help improve people’s lives

If you are interested in registering for the course or you would like to volunteer please phone Headway Preston and Chorley on 01772 791460.