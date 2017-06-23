CCTV image released after knife point robbery at Sainsbury’s in Ingol

A CCTV image has been released by police after a knife point robbery at a Preston supermarket.

At 10.55pm on Tuesday, June 20 a man entered Sainsbury’s on Tag Lane, Ingol, carrying a large knife.

CCTV photo after knife point robbery at sainsbury's in Ingol.

He threatened three members of staff as they were preparing to close the store and demanded they open the till.

After intimidating staff with the knife, the man snatched around £100 from the till and left the store. The offender made off towards the New Rough Hey area.

Knifeman hunted after robbery

DC Lisa Harrison of Preston CID said “The man’s clothing is quite distinctive and appears relatively new. If anyone recognises the man pictured or has any information that could help us to identify him I would urge them to contact us.”

Anyone with information about the incident or about the offenders can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1759 of June 20.