CCTV APPEAL: Theft from Preston music shop

Owners of a popular Preston music shop are appealing to the public for help after they were targeted by a thief.

Cash was taken during a distraction type theft from the Music Cellar on Fox Street Thursday June 1, report the owners.

This man may be able to help police with their investigation

At around 2.30pm, a man walked into the shop and, after having distracted the assistant, reached over the counter and stole money from the til.

John North Owner of the Music Cellar said: "The thief distracted our shop assistant and stole from us.

"We discovered the theft later in the day and scrutinised our CCTV.

"It was then reported to the police and CCTV images were posted on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"We gave this info to the police and they are using this and continuing their enquiries.

"We are confident the thief will be prosecuted - no one who steals from the Music Cellar will get away with it."

A spokesman for the police said: "We received reports of a theft of cash from at the Music Cellar.

"It seems a thief entered the store and reached over the counter stealing around £140 in cash from the til.

"Our enquiries are on-going."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference SA170 8299.