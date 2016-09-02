CCTV appeal after Preston street attack

A 26-year-old man had his jaw broken in an assault outside a nightclub in Preston.
Police were called around 3.20am on Saturday, August 27, following reports of an incident outside Blitz in Church Row.
The victim, from Walton-Le-Dale, was leaving the bar when he was confronted by a group of people. As he became separated from friends, a member of the group attacked him, knocking him to the floor with a single punch. The group then made off onto Lord Street, turning left towards the city centre along Lancaster Road.
Following extensive enquiries, detectives have released CCTV images of a group of people they are keen to speak to in connection with the offence.
Anyone with information should call 101.