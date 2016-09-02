CCTV appeal after Preston street attack

A 26-year-old man had his jaw broken in an assault outside a nightclub in Preston.

Police were called around 3.20am on Saturday, August 27, following reports of an incident outside Blitz in Church Row.

Police want to speak to these people after an assault outside Blitz in Church Row, Preston

The victim, from Walton-Le-Dale, was leaving the bar when he was confronted by a group of people. As he became separated from friends, a member of the group attacked him, knocking him to the floor with a single punch. The group then made off onto Lord Street, turning left towards the city centre along Lancaster Road.

Following extensive enquiries, detectives have released CCTV images of a group of people they are keen to speak to in connection with the offence.

Anyone with information should call 101.

Police want to speak to these people after an assault outside Blitz in Church Row, Preston

Police want to speak to these people after an assault outside Blitz in Church Row, Preston