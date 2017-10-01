Car flipped onto its roof by drunk driver in Preston

The driver of a blue vehicle flipped their car in Cottam over the weekend after deciding to drink and drive.

The vehicle was found on its roof on Sidgreaves Lane, with subsequent debris on the road surrounding the upturned car, at 2am on Sunday (October 1).

Preston police found the driver to be two times over the legal drink drive limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of breath.

The driver was arrested but taken to hospital due to injuries. Hospital procedure was conducted regarding drink drive offence.