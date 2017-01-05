Can you give a pet a new home this year?

These furry friends are just some of the animals who need new homes this year.

The Preston and District branch of the RSPCA is appealing for families to give cats, dogs and rabbits a new start.

Barney the Staffordshire Bull Terrier at Preston RSPCA

They are also appealing for help to keep the vital centre running, as it is a self-funding charity.

John Wareing, animal centre manager, said: “We take in abandoned, neglected or abused animals. We nurse them back to health, rehabilitate and then find them loving, permanent homes

“The RSPCA Preston and District Branch is a self funding independent charity. It costs us an average of £25,000 per month to run and whilst we get some funding from the National RSPCA we rely heavily on public donations and the generosity of the community to keep the doors of our animal centre open. We receive no Government funding at all.

“Every penny that you donate gets spent directly on the animals in our care at Preston. The entire running costs of the centre, including animal food and accessories, veterinary treatment and medication, rates, repairs and renewals, cleaning and staff costs must all be met by raising funds locally.

Bindy the cat at Preston RSPCA

“All our animals are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, deflead, wormed and health checked before being adopted.

We currently have 27 dogs, 35 cats and 11 rabbits in our care. These animals havent had the best start in life but with your help they can have the perfect future. Please help them find their forever homes.

“If you can’t adopt would you please consider donating so we can continue to help these needy animals.”

Donate via the branch website at www.rspca-preston.org.uk or via paypal at slackcottageanimals@hotmail.co.uk

Beauty the cat at Preston RSPCA

Contact the animal centre staff via email on: info@rspca-preston.org.uk or telephone 01772 794303.

Alan

Alan came to the centre as a stray. He will have to be the only cat in the household as he seems to like his own space.

He can be a little temperamental at times and give a little swipe, but at the same time he likes to be fussed and stroked.

Alan the cat at Preston RSPCA

Alan would be better in a household (children 16yrs +) that is used to cats and especially ones that might scratch you from time to time, but staff feel that once he finds his forever home and settles back into a home environment, this might stop.

Alan loves his Dreamies treats and waits for them to be given to him every day.

John said: “He is such a lovely big pussycat that deserves a loving home, sitting by a warm fire and being pampered.

“Alan really is a beautiful boy.”

Bindy

Bindy is a young cat who was brought to the centre by one of the animal welfare officers.

Sophie the Staffordshire Bull Terrier at Preston RSPCA

She previously lived in a multi-cat household and was quite neglected.

Bindy is looking for a farm environment home, where she can come and go as she pleases.

She has not been used to human contact, although she is starting to come round a little.

Staff are looking for a patient, kind household to offer her a loving home.

Beauty

Beauty was brought to the centre after her owner passed away.

She is quite a shy cat and does not like cattery life; she tends to hide away in her igloo bed.

Beauty likes to be fussed and stroked and staff believe she will make a lovely addition to most households, if she is given the time to settle in and come around in her own time.

She would benefit from being re-homed to a quieter household as the only pet in the family.

Barney

Barney is a male Staffordshire Bull Terrier, about five years old.

John said: Barney is a gorgeous little dog, he has a beautiful personality, always smiling and playing. Barney loves to give you a kiss and a cuddle and enjoys being fussed and stroked; in fact any attention is most welcome.

“Barney can pull a little on his lead at first, but walks well during a walk. Barney loves to play with his toys and enjoys showing them off to you. He will make a wonderful companion to most households.”

Rosie

Rosie is a six-year-old American Bulldog and is the longest stay dog at the Preston branch, having been overlooked since January.

John said: “She has been very unlucky in the last couple of years as she has been from kennel to kennel, being overlooked without much interest.”

He added: “Poor Rosie isn’t enjoying kennel life and just wants a second chance. She is a really sweet girl who knows all her basic commands and has achieved her bronze training award.

“Everyone at the centre is unsure why she is having little interest as she is so beautiful and when you get to know her you can’t help but fall in love with her.

“I spend a lot of time with Rosie as I am her main trainer and I love nothing more than to go on long walks with her on my days off and I have had her in a home environment on many occasions and she is so well behaved. Rosie loves to play with her toys and she loves to snuggle up for cuddles.”

Rosie is looking to be an only pet in a home where she will be spoiled.

Sophie

Sophie is a four-year-old, energetic Staffordshire Bull Terrier who loves to run around a field.

She is described as a very friendly dog who loves attention.

She knows most of her basic commands, but can get a little bit over-excited at times.

Sophie would make a great family companion.