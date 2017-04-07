Bus station car park in temporary closure

Preston bus station car park will close temporarily on Sunday to allow for electrical work.

A full shutdown of the power to the decks and stairwells will take place.

For safety reasons, Lancashire County Council has taken the decision to temporarily close the car park during this time.

The car park will close to vehicles at midnight on Saturday/Sunday and will be closed all day on Sunday – reopening as normal on Monday morning.

This temporary closure will not affect bus or coach operations from the concourse.

Owners and operators of nearby buildings have been notified of the temporary closure.

Andrew Barrow, Lancashire County Council’s project manager, said: “We hope that people will bear with us while this essential work is carried out.

“It’s a major challenge to keep the building open during this work, and there are times when we have to close certain sections for safety reasons.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep the disruption to a minimum and complete the work on schedule.”

The top levels of the car park reopened recently following extensive renovations including wider parking spaces and improved surfaces, as well as new lighting, payment machines and security cameras. The work has also included concrete repairs and other related improvements.

Work is currently taking place on floors four to seven. The whole of the car park is being renovated in stages.

The concourse is also being redeveloped to provide new features, seating, lighting, windows, doors and other improvements.