Future of village placed in the hands of its residents

The future of a Lancashire village is being firmly placed into the hands of its residents.

As hundreds of houses are developed and the completion of a £24m bypass nears completion - villagers are being asked to shape the future of Broughton.

A brochure has been handed out to every resident in the village north of Preston which sets out the ‘Neighbourhood Plan’.

The draft plan sets out where development should take place and how the parish council will invest in and improve facilities.

The plan has been put forward by the council to hear residents’ views on whether it represents their “aspirations for the way the village develops”.

The Parish Council is already working on the ‘Parish Action Plan’ with the refurbishment of the village playground, talking to Preston City Council about improvements to the King George V playing fields, and looking at the ways of integrating the residents of new developments.

There will be a referendum in 2017 when each resident will have a chance to say if they agree with this way forward.

Councillor David Callaghan said: “Broughton Parish Council and the Neighbourhood Plan’s steering group have spent the last eight months consulting with people who live or work in the village.

“As a result of this process they are now moving onto the next stage with the brochure outlining the key issues raised and how with the plan they will be addressed. This is being delivered to all residents in the village over the next week.”

The closing date for comments is February 8 when they will be considered before the plan goes to Preston City Council for scrutiny and an independent examiner is appointed.