BREAKING: Preston nightclub to shut down

The owners of Cameo and Vinyl in Preston have announced the club will close permanently next week.

The venue in Market Place, formerly known as Squires, will stage its final night on Monday with a monster Halloween special.

Owners The Deltic Group said the timing coincided with the end of the lease for the building, but have given no further reason for the closure.

Instead they reassured clubbers that the venue’s Monday Mayhem sessions will continue at sister club Evoque in Church Street from November 7.

General manager, Leigh Sweetman said: “We want Cameo to end on a high and invite clubbers to come out in their scariest costumes to make this Halloween a memorable one.

“We have a few trick or treat surprises, a spirited atmosphere and three rooms of monster anthems lined up to give Cameo a fitting send off.”

