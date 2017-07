A seven-year-old boy is being driven to hospital after being hit by a car, police say.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the boy "stepped out in front of a car" on Queen Street in Preston.

He is now being taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a ambulance.

The incident happened at around 4pm and Preston Police tweeted: "Serious RTC on Queens Street. Road closures currently in place in the area. Please find a different route for the foreseeable future."