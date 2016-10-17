Beth's muddy effort for military children

A Preston student who lost her soldier dad in a motorbike accident is braving her latest charity challenge for a children’s military charity which supported her through her grief.

Beth Wood, 21, who lives in Walton-Le-Dale is set to take on a muddy challenge to raise money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, who offer gifts, support and holidays to bereaved British forces youngsters.

Beth Wood and boyfriend Steven Dolby, who live in Walton-Le-Dale, Preston. They will take part in the 10km Rock Solid Race in Milton Keynes for Scotty's Little Soldiers

Beth, who is in her third year studying photography at the University of Central Lancashire, lost her dad Staff Sgt Glyn Hole, who served with Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) in a traffic accident at Aldershot in 2010.

Beth, then aged 15, was put in touch with the charity and said it was like joining “a family that all understand”

She added: “It was complete shock losing my dad, he’d served all over the world so losing him in a motorbike accident was just so unexpected.

“I cannot describe just how much Scotty’s Little Soldiers helped me and continued to help me.

Beth Wood with her mum Sharon Wood, who will both be taking part in the 10km Rock Solid Race in Milton Keynes in aid of charity Scotty's Little Soldiers

“Little things like birthday gifts, a pizza voucher on Remembrance Day to holidays and even supporting me getting to university with a grant.

“I honestly believe I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for Scotty’s.”

On October 29, Beth will take on the gruelling 10km Rock Solid Race in Milton Keynes in memory of her dad.

She will be joined on the course by her boyfriend Steven Dolby and her mum Sharon Wood as well as a number of the charity’s members and volunteers, including charity founder Nikki Scott.

Staff sgt Glyn Hole who died in a motorbike accident in Aldershot in 2010

It’s the second time Beth will be fundraising for the charity, after previously taking part in the Glyn Walk, where she walked 57 kilometres from Leicester to Coventry and raised over £1,500.

Beth said: “I have a target of £300 but as well as fundraising it is about raising awareness of the charity and all the amazing things they do not just for children who have lost parents in conflict but any one who has lost parents, who were part of the forces.

“They are just fantastic.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which was set-up in 2010 by Army widow, Nikki Scott in memory of her husband Corporal Lee Scott to support bereaved British Forces children

It has bought lodges, in Great Yarmouth and Blackpool, to offer families free holidays

Nikki said: “It means so much to me and the charity when our members choose to raise money for us. We wish Beth the very best of luck and can’t wait to see how she gets on.

“This year’s Rock Solid Race is our biggest fundraising challenge yet and we’re really keen for everyone to get involved and show their support for Scotty’s.”

To support Beth http://https://scottysrocksolidrace.everydayhero.com/uk/beth-s-page

For more information on the charity visit http://www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk or to sign-up to join ‘Team Scotty’ visit http://scottychallenges.co.uk