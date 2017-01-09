Bank cards stolen and used to make contactless payments

Do you recognise these people?

Lancashire Police is to speak to them after a stolen credit card and bank card were used to make payments at various stores in Preston City Centre last month.

Police say the cards were taken from an unlocked car parked on a driveway at an address on Bluebell Way in Bamber Bridge overnight from Thursday, December 8 into Friday, December 9.

It was then used to make a number of contactless purchases of items such as toiletries, alcohol and scratch cards totalling over £170 at stores across Preston City Centre.

PC Simon Williams from Preston Police said: “If you recognise the people in the images, please get in touch with us.

“I hope this reminds people the importance of ensuring their cars are secure and valuables, money, and bank cards are removed. It is an easy mistake to make but this incident shows the potential consequences, particularly with contactless cards.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20161209-0424.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.