Baby follows in 86 years of tradition

Little Harrison Holt has continued 86 years of family tradition after being Christened in the same robes as his great-grandfather.

The three-month-old from Lea Town became the 26th child in the family to wear the gown during the service at St John the Evangelist in Clifton.

Harrison Holt, of Lea Lane in Lea Town, will be christened on the 11th December wearing the same gown as his great-grandfather and 24 other members of the family wore for their christening. Harrison (who seems pleased with his attire!), mum Evangeline Mrkalj and grandma Linda Mrkalj. PIC BY ROB LOCK 10-12-2016

Proud grandmother Linda Linda Mrkalj, 64, who also wore the robes, said: “It seems to have become quite a tradition now. I’ve posted it out to cousins all over the north of England over the years.

“The size of the robe dictates when Christenings occur and it will be quite big on him, but it’s in good condition considering the age.”

The white satin robes with embroidered swallows were made in 1930 for the Christening of Linda’s father Kenneth Mason at Crosthwaite Church in Kendal. They were commissioned by local aristocrat Lady Samuel Scott, who Kenneth’s mother worked for as a nurse.

Mr Mason, a farmer, died in April aged 85. He famously was taken to his funeral at St John the Evangelist Church on a trailer pulled by his beloved quad bike, which he used for work until just 10 days before he died.

Mrs Mrkalj, Mr Mason’s eldest daughter, added: “Harrison is the 13th great-grandson of Kenneth and his mum Evangeline was the 13th grandaughter.

“Forty-six years ago my in-law’s family croched a little bit of lace at the top of the robes and on each Christening either a little piece of blue or pink ribbon is threaded through, depending on the gender of the child.

“It’s a lovely tradition for the family to uphold. I’d love to know if there are any other families who have a similar tradition and can beat 26 times.”