Concerns grow for missing nine-year-old

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a missing nine-year-old boy.

Maklaine Bottomley was last seen at 3.15pm on Thursday, October 20 on Webster Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston by his foster parent.

It is believed that Maklaine was returning to Sacred Heart Primary School to retrieve his lunchbox, but didn’t return home.

Maklaine is described as white, slim, with short mousey brown hair. He was wearing a red jumper with a white polo shirt underneath, a navy blue parka anorak, black trousers and black trainers.

If anybody sees him or knows of his whereabouts please contact the Police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20161020-0961.