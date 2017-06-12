Ariana Grande dance workshop raises hundreds for Manchester terror victims

An Ariana Grande-themed dance workshop has been held in Preston to raise money for the families of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Held at Preston College by dance teacher Becki Heaton, 40 youngsters joined together to raise more than £500.

An Ariana Grande dance workshop at Preston College raised money for the families of the Manchester terror attack victims.

Aged between eight and 20 many of them had been at the Ariana Grande concert where 22 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack.

And the owner of My Stage Company, Becki says it had a big effect on her group.

“The Manchester terror attack has affected us massively, a number of our students were there and the students that weren’t there knew of someone that was.

“We had a show rehearsal the day after the awful attack and I came in to the class to see each and every child of all ages talking about what had happened.

An Ariana Grande dance workshop at Preston College raised money for the families of the Manchester terror attack victims.

“They couldn’t believe that it was real and that their friends were there. The love and support they showed for each other was incredible and all they wanted to do was check their friends were okay.

“That’s when I came up with the idea for the workshop. Dance is an incredible way to show emotion, express yourself and is also a great way to bring some of the community together.”

Taking place on Friday the group, from all over Lancashire, danced to Ariana Grande songs with Becki donating the workshop price to The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

“Each and every child danced for their lives,” the 23-year-old said. “There was so much emotion in the room. The atmosphere was incredible and there was so much life and love between children that had never even met before.

“As a dance teacher it was amazing to see so many children doing what they love in one room and all for an incredible cause.

“I found it really hard to choreograph the dances. I felt horrendous heart ache for the victims and families affected by this awful attack

“Our thoughts are with them all. I feel with children it’s really quite hard to talk about something like this, so if we can do something that’s fun and brings everyone together it’s a nice way to raise some awareness and money for what’s happened.

“The children of Lancashire are truly inspiring and their parents and teachers should be incredibly proud of them. It was such a special night.”

To donate to Becki’s fund, search ‘Ariana Grande Dance Workshop Ariana Grande Dance Workshop’ on the Just Giving website.