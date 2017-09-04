Application for 24/7 licence submitted

Plungington newsagents Price Check have applied to Preston City Council to extend its licence to allow round-the-clock 24/7 trade

It’s current licence allows it to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm every day.

But the shop on Plungington Road, pictured, wants to keep its doors for customers at all hours.

The shop says it will operate a night pay window between midnight and 7am, and that the shop’s front door will be shut when the pay window is in use.

Councillors on the city council’s licensing sub-committee are due to meet on Monday September 18 to consider the application.