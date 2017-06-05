APPEAL: Woman missing from Preston

An appeal has been launched to find an 18 year-old woman who has gone missing from Preston, say police.

Investigating officers say Francis McCann,18, was last seen on May 30 on Fishergate, Preston.

She is described as being of slim build, tanned with shoulder length hair dyed a ginger colour, last wearing a waist length light coloured dressing gown over normal clothing.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are currently looking for a missing female who usually resides in the Preston area but is believed to potentially be in other parts of the country.

"We would like to appeal to anyone who sees Francis or knows where she is to get in touch with us so we know she is safe and well.

"Francis, if you are made aware of this appeal, please can you contact us immediately on 101 or by attending the most local police station to you."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-201700528-0582.