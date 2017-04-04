APPEAL: Man assaulted with baseball bat in Preston

Police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted with a baseball bat during an aggravated robbery in Preston.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said that the incident happened on April 1 after entry was forced at a property on Rigby Street and a 43-year-old man was assaulted.

The victim was later treated at Royal Preston Hospital for bruising, they added.

Police would now like to speak to Warren Givens, 42, from Preston in connection with the incident.

We are now trying to trace Mr Givens."

Police are warning members of the public who may know where Mr Givens is not to approach him, but to contact them on 101 quoting crime reference SA1704574.