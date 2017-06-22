An artist is collecting memories of north-west Preston

An artist wants to collect the memories and memorabilia about north-west Preston.

With wide-spread development across the area, Olivia Keith says she doesn’t want the past to be forgotten.

And she’s asking residents to meet her at the Final Whistle Cafe at UCLan Sports Arena to share their memories.

“People can show me their photos, tell me about events or a memory and it will go on to an online map,” said the 63-year-old from Brindle.

“That way, no matter what changes, this information will never be lost.

“I think it’s about connecting with the past but also giving to the future so new people in the area can see what was there before them.”

Olivia will be at the cafe from 10am–1pm on June 27 and July 2, 4 and 9. She will also be there from 1pm–4pm on June 29 as well as July 1, 6 and 8.

The map will be part of Olivia’s project Traces of Places which explores areas that will be affected by the City Deal.