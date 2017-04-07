Alice in Wonderland themed gin bar to open to Preston

Preston’s first gin bar will open for Easter weekend.

Opening at the back of 1842 restaurant and bar, ‘The Rabbit Hole’ will offer more than 45 types of gin.

Designed in an Alice in Wonderland theme it will include grassy booths as well as heated seating.

Christina Seddon, director at the Lune Street venue, said: “It’s going to be something very different and exciting.

“We’re starting to get really busy and we think this will be the same. The design looks really good and we’ve put a lot of time and effort into this make it look great. It’s very hard to describe without coming down and actually seeing it.

“It will open on Good Friday and then be open the same hours as the bar depending on the weather.”

The gin bar will also offer other drinks such as beer and spirits with the bar usually open 10am until 2.30am on Fridays.

“It’s becoming a really nice area down here,” Christina said. “There’s nothing like this in Preston and we’re sure it’s going to really busy.”