Woman found dead on New Year’s Eve was promising rugby player

Tributes have been paid to a young woman found dead on New Year’s Eve.

Danielle Birchmore, 27, has been named locally after a body was found by police on Heritage Way in Wigan town centre at around 3am on Saturday. Officers were called to a report of concern for welfare of a woman.

Friends and family of Danielle, who played amateur rugby league for Wigan St Pat’s Ladies team, took to social media to pay tribute and express their shock at her sudden death.

Her coach at St Pat’s Jeff Stuart said: “She was a great rugby player and a great friend to everyone at St Pat’s. She will be dearly missed.”

The club was opened on Monday evening for people who knew Danielle to get together and support each other. Chinese lanterns were released in her memory.

Teammate Joenie Aspin wrote: “Such sad news today about one of our team mates Danielle Birchmore. She will always be a part of the St Pat’s family and am sure I speak for all the team she will never be forgotten RIP.”

Kayleigh Bushell said: “I am speechless, you were a true diamond. Danielle Birchmore you will be sadly missed by many. Sleep tight with the angels RIP.”

Elizabeth Winstanley added: “Rest in piece Danielle Birchmore was only with you last week terrible news. Another young life taken. You will be missed by many. Take care.”

Jazzmine Kim Mason said: “Rest in paradise Danielle Birchmore, only played a few games with you and didn’t know you that well but you seemed like a top girl, far too young and was still such a shock.

“Thoughts are with the family and friends.”

Some reports stated that Danielle had taken her own life but this has not been confirmed by the police.

However, they believe there are no suspicious circumstances and a file has been passed to the coroner.

The Rugby League Fan Club wrote on its Facebook page: “We have some terrible news guys, amateur rugby league player Danielle Birchmore who played for Wigan St Patrick’s has sadly taken her own life.

“As we approach the new year the RLFC would like to stress the importance of mental health and before considering taking your own life to seek help by speaking to friends or family.

“You must remember #ItsOkayToTalk and their are other organisations to help you. Call Samaritans on 116 123 (UK).”