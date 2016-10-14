Wigan sees first successful revenge porn prosecution

A Wigan woman has successfully brought the borough’s first revenge porn case before a court.

The victim was horrified and upset to be told by a pal that intimate naked photos of her were being posted across social media after breaking up with her “short-term” boyfriend.

The impact on the victim of these images being deliberately being shared around to other Facebook users is not to be underestimated Prosecutor Paul Gaffney

And she has used newly drafted legislation to bring him before Wigan and Leigh magistrates this week. Daniel Martin, 34, admitted disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to disclose and cause distress to the 27-year-old, who the Wigan Evening Post has decided not to name, harrassing her without the use of violence, by sending her numerous unwanted abusive text messages.

He was remanded on bail while pre-sentence reports are prepared by the probation service.

His defence solicitor Bill Pearson agreed to conditions that Martin would not that make any further attempt to contact her, including through Facebook.

Prosecutor Carl Gaffney said the woman was involved in a short-term relationship with Martin which had ended. And the phone images at the heart of the case were taken in the course of intimate moments between them.

One was a naked photograph, while the other was a professionally taken topless picture which was part of a “model sheet” that would be restricted to circulation to glamour photo agencies only.

The victim was left very shocked to receive a call from a friend saying he had seen the images on Facebook.

Mr Gaffney said: “The impact on the victim of these images being deliberately being shared around to other Facebook users is not to be underestimated.”

Martin then bombarded the woman with texts making repeated reference to his “sexual activities since they split up.” Others described her in insulting and derogatory terms in comparison to the new women in his life.

Although Martin, of Bolton, had a criminal record and was before the courts in 2002, there were no domestic violence or harassment convictions.

Mr Gaffney said that this fairly new legislation was drafted specifically for such a case as this.

The abusive text messaging added up to “harassment-plus,” he said.

Mr Pearson said Martin offered the woman his heartfelt apologies for his actions.

He said: “Mr Martin is thoroughly ashamed of what he has done and and if he had the chance to turn the clock back, it was absolutely not a course of action he would now take.

“He is now fully aware of the price, in due course, he will have to pay for it.”

Martin will appear again at the court for sentencing on November 1.