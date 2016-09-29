Wigan man sparks minor security alert at airport ... with a pie!

A Wiganer heading on holiday was astonished to be stopped at airport security ... due to the juices in his pork pie!

Norman Pearson from Ince was about to fly out to the Spanish resort of Malaga when the scanners at Manchester Airport decided there was liquid in his hand luggage.

Norman Pearson at a beer festival

As a seasoned traveller Mr Pearson was surprised to be stopped as he is very familiar with the rules requiring liquids to be scanned separately.

However, on closer inspection the machine was spurred into action by the juice in a pork pie Mr Pearson was carrying as a snack.

Fortunately the security personnel on duty saw the funny side of the situation and both Mr Pearson and the example of Wigan’s favourite food were soon on board the plane and on their way to the Mediterranean sun.

Mr Pearson’s brother Roy, a brewer at Standish real ale maker Prospect, said: “Once a Wiganer, always a Wiganer ... taking pies on holiday! Should we expect to see airport regulation changes shortly regarding juicy pork pies?

Norman and pork pies are regular travelling companions but it’s the first time that it has caused an issue with airport security Roy Pearson

“My brother was amazed to be stopped at security. On being scanned his hand luggage was deemed to contain a liquid and was subsequently searched.

“Much to the surprise of both himself and airport security the offending item turned out to be a pork pie. Apparently the juice contained within the pie had shown up as a liquid on scanning.

“Norman and pork pies are regular travelling companions but it’s the first time that it has caused an issue with airport security.”

Roy suggested the incident should perhaps be chalked up as another award for celebrated town centre microbar Wigan Central, where his brother is a regular drinker and where the pie in question had been bought.

As well as serving high-quality beer and cider, the pub beneath the railway arches also clearly serves some of the borough’s juiciest pies.