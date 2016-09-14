WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Tiny kitten dies in cardboard box after being dumped on roadside

RSPCA investigators are appealing for help to track down the owner of a cat which died after being dumped in a box.

They made the grim discovery on September 8 on East Park Drive, opposite the entrance to Blackpool zoo.

It’s not known how long it had been there.

RSPCA inspector Amy McIntosh said: “This poor kitten must have been alive when she was put in the box and dumped as she had been sick inside. She was also covered in fleas.

“The box was sealed and there were no air holes in it. Nor was there any food or water.

“It would seem that she died alone, poorly and very likely distressed, in the dark, inside a box from which she couldn’t escape.

“It’s an awful thing to think about.”

The kitten is described as female and thought to have been aged around five months old.

The box was white with the word ‘Swan’ printed on it in red, a model number and a picture of a toaster on the side.

Anyone who knows who the kitten belonged to, or who saw anything that might help investigators find out who dumped the kitten, should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999 and ask to leave a message for inspector McIntosh.