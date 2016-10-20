WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Police hunt after sickening attack on homeless man is caught on camera

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a homeless man being violently attacked in the city centre.

At around 6.30am on Saturday (Oct 15) police were called to Market Street near Tesco in Manchester to reports that a man had been assaulted.

A random man became involved in an altercation with a homeless man and hit him with a crutch on his head. He also swung the crutch at a passer-by.

An investigation is underway and police have now released footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with this incident.

Detective Constable Paul Wilde, of GMP’s City of Manchester team, said: “This was a savage attack on a vulnerable man that has left him with possible life-changing injuries.

“This happened in the early hours of the morning in the city centre when people would have been going to work and seen something.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or saw anything that can help our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 558 of 15/10/16, or Crimestoppers,