TV and film stuntman breaks world record

A Hollywood stuntman is now a world record breaker for jumping in and out of moving cars!

Martin Shenton broke the Guinness World Record for car transfers at Warton Stock Car Track by leaping from one car to another eight times in three minutes.

Martin, who stunt doubled for Sylvester Stallone in the famous Warburton’s bread TV advert, had to climb out of the window of a moving car, then clamber onto its boot and onto the bonnet of another moving vehicle behind it.

He then climbed through the second car window and repeated the process as the two cars swapped places while circling the track. The stunt, which took place on Sunday, had to be done at a speed exceeding 10 miles per hour to meet the record guidelines.

Martin, who owns Regent Park Studios in the West End of Morecambe, has also appeared as a stuntman in films such as War Horse and Les Miserables.

Around 68,000 people watched the stunt on the Guinness live Facebook stream from countries including Canada, India, North Korea and Morocco.

“I have been doing this for a long time and it involves a lot of different disciplines to be able to do this,” said Martin.

“This attempt has taken a great team, from our drivers Jason Lunn and Thomas Paton through to the in-car safety, the camera crew and the support of the Marshals and the members of Warton

Stock Car Club.”