Tributes after death of amateur rugby league player

A North West amateur rugby league player who died at a match has been named by his club.

Adam "Carney" Cooper, 31, was playing for Culcheth Eagles in a match away at Runcorn ARLFC yesterday.

A statement posted on the club's website on Sunday afternoon said: "It is with the deepest sadness that we can now confirm the passing of one of our open age players, Adam 'Carney' Cooper, at yesterday's away match at Runcorn.

"Adam, who was 31, will be sadly missed by his mum, fiancée Michelle, three children, grandma, sister, stepdad, uncle, all of his rugby league family at Culcheth Eagles and friends."

Adam was a former player for Leigh East ARLFC and is believed to have lived in Leigh.

A minute's applause was held in memory of Adam before Culcheth Eagles' junior games today, while other clubs held a minute's silence to honour him.

Adam Cooper

Tributes have been pouring in from across the rugby community, with many clubs taking to Twitter to pay their respects.

Leigh East ARLFC tweeted: "Our thoughts are with Culcheth Eagles and the players family at this sad time, He played a few season at East a few years ago #RIP"

Sharing the statement from Culcheth Eagles, Wigan Warriors said: "The thoughts of everyone at the Warriors is with all of those affected by this tragedy."

Leigh Centurions said: "Leigh Centurions sends its thoughts & condolences to all at Community Club Culcheth Eagles following the loss of one of their players today."

Salford Red Devils said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Culcheth Eagles player Adam Cooper, who tragically died during a game yesterday. RIP."

Brighouse Rangers said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Culcheth Eagles player that sadly passed away yesterday #RLFamily"

London Broncos RL said: "Sending thoughts, prayers and love from all at the London Broncos to Culcheth Eagles, and the friends and family of Adam Cooper."