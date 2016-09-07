‘Shocking’ footage shows man being stabbed in neck on way to work

CCTV footage of the “shocking” moment a man was stabbed in the neck while walking to work has been released by police.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was targeted at the junction of Matthews Lane and Lonsdale Road in Levenshulme, Manchester, shortly after 6am on Friday August 12.

The attacker is described as a light-skinned Asian man dressed in South-East Asian or north Pakistani dress.

Detective Inspector Muz Kernain, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “This footage shows just how shocking this attack was on an innocent man making his way to work. “Luckily the victim has recovered from his injuries but this could have had a tragic ending, resulting in a family losing a son. “We are hoping this footage will bring witnesses forward to help us find the man responsible.

“The attacker was wearing distinctive clothes and I would urge anyone who thinks they might know him, or may have seen him that day, to please call police.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This footage shows just how shocking this attack was on an innocent man making his way to work

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2016, All Rights Reserved.