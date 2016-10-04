Popular pub closes with new owners set to take over

A Lancashire pub has confirmed it is closing down after a campaign to attract more regular customers failed.

The Boar’s Head Country Pub on Garstang Road in Barton released a statement on its website to say a sale had been agreed and new owners would take over “imminently”.

It is not known who the new owners are, the statement, from brewers Mitchells of Lancaster Ltd, said “the company tried very hard to keep this pub operating”.

The full statement reads: “We can confirm the sale of the Boars Head has been agreed and that the new owners are taking over imminently.

“We communicated the company’s intentions with the managers prior to exchange of contracts and HR are currently focussed on relocating staff within the estate.

“The company tried very hard to keep this pub operating. Recent campaigns, aimed specifically at local residents, failed to attract enough regular customers.

“Unfortunately, between 21 and 27 pubs are still having to close every week in the UK. It is vital that people support their locals. A successful pub contributes to the local area but with increasing operating costs, together with a decline in footfall, The Boars Head had become an unviable business.

“We would like to thank the team at The Boars Head for all their hard work and commitment over the years and those customers who did try and support the pub.”