Police appeal after large brawl

Police are appealing for information after a large fight in Manchester City Centre.

At around 7.20pm on Tuesday 20 September 2016 police received a number of reports of a large group of people fighting on Dale Street.

Officers attended but the group, who are believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17 and wearing school uniform, had left the scene before police arrived.

No injuries have been reported and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in contact.

Inspector Phil Spurgeon of GMP’s City of Manchester Team, said: “We received a number of calls about the incident yesterday evening, which has clearly caused residents of the area and passers-by a great deal of concern and distress.

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation but we believe there could be anything between 30 and 100 young people involved.

“Violence will not be tolerated on the street of Greater Manchester and we will be looking to reprimand the senseless individuals who have caused this chaos.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2146 of 20/09/16 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.