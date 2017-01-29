Search
North West

NORTH WEST ROADWORKS: 23-29 January 2017

Here are all planned roadworks across the region from Monday January, 23 to Sunday January, 29 2017.
North West
Hunted is returning to our screens

Lancashire ‘fugitives’ wanted for Channel 4’s new Hunted series

Channel 4 is looking for people from the Lancashire area to participate in its new Hunted series.
News
The body of a man was found at a premises on Cross Fold

Murder investigation launched after man found with 'significant' head injuries

A murder investigation is underway after the body of a man was found in Blackburn.

Crime
Callum Evans with his family at Wythenshawe Hospital

‘I owe my life to the air ambulance’ says teen crash victim

A brave teenager raised an eye-watering sum for North West Air Ambulance after they helped save his life following an horrific road accident.

North West
The Bay Gateway was the scene of yesterday's fire

Link road closed for two hours after lorry fire

A major new road into Morecambe was closed for two hours yesterday after a lorry caught fire, say fire services.
News
The three men threatened the 27-year-oldman and made demands for cash

Man wakes up to 'disturbing' knife-point robbery

A man woke up to find three men armed with knives in the upstairs of his home, say police.

Crime
Adrian Berry

Tributes paid after death of man whose rare medical condition ‘turned him to stone’

A brave and popular man with a rare medical condition that “turned him to stone” has died at the age of 40.

North West
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Murder investigation launched after baby death

A murder investigation has been launched by detectives following the death of a baby in Lancashire.
North West
The RSPCA and fire crews from Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service came to the rescue of a swan

RSPCA and fire crews rescue swan stuck 30ft up tree

Bird trapped in fork of branches after being ‘blown into tree by wind’

North West
Megan Cross has gone missing from her home

MISSING: Girl, 15, missing from home

A 15-year-old girl with links to Blackpool and Morecambe has gone missing from her home in Chorley, say police.
Your lancashire
Liverpool Crown Court

‘Paedophile hunter’ was a child abuser himself

A “devious, sinister man” who claimed to be a paedophile hunter was actually a child abuser, a court heard.

North West
Photo issued by the University of Brighton of a beach in Gambia as Thomas Cook is implementing contingency plans to return nearly 1,000 UK customers from the west African country following a change in Foreign Office advice due to political unrest.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Thousands of Britons flown home from The Gambia amid safety fears

Thousands of UK holidaymakers are set to be flown home from The Gambia due to growing political unrest.
Offbeat
Pool Street, Wigan, as some residents woke up to flood water in their homes

Pensioner homes flood thought to be sabotage

Elderly residents were evacuated from their homes in the middle of the night when they woke to find they were flooded.

North West
Ntember will appear before court on February 6 for animal cruelty offences.

Second Lancaster man guilty of hamster drug cruelty

A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to a catalogue of animal cruelty offences.

North West
The blast in Blackley devastated both properties and left neighbouring homes damaged.

Police arrest man after Manchester house explosion

A man recovering in hospital after a blast destroyed two houses has been arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion, police said.

North West
Two people had been taken to Salford Royal Hospital

House explosion puts two in hospital with serious injuries, rescue teams say

Five people have been injured, two seriously, in a house explosion.
News
Victoria Cherry, 44, of Fulwood, Lancashire, has not been seen since October 2015.

Police searching for missing woman launch murder investigation

Victoria Cherry, 44, of Fulwood, Lancashire, has not been seen since October 2015.

North West
Stephen Emmett

Three years jail for fraudster who stole from disabled cousin

A man who set up 39 Paypal accounts in a bid to defraud his disabled cousin has been jailed for three years after a judge ruled he had shown no remorse to his victim.

North West
Police at the scene

Man arrested after 12-hour stand-off with police

Police have arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a flat - more than 12 hours after they were called.

North West
A yellow 'be aware' warning has been issued for ice

Yellow warning of ice issued for North West

A yellow 'Be aware' ice warning has been issued for the North West of England.

News
