Friends pay respects to tragic Lancashire teen with touching video tribute

Friends of tragic teen, Louis Simpson whose body was recovered from a barn fire, have paid tribute in a heartbreaking video.

In the film the Merchant's Taylor pupil can be seen enjoying holidays and standing alongside several stars and footballers including Will Ferrell, Steven Gerard and Wigan footballer Sam Tomkins.

The video, which was posted to Youtube on 31 January and compiled by friends of the 14-year-old, has already been viewed 27,742 times.

The film was captioned with the heartfelt message: "Louis was a great boy. No one ever deserved to die this young. He was talented and funny. It was hard to dislike him. If everyone was feeling down he would cheer us up. We miss you Louis and know your in a better place. We'll all be with you soon."

The Youtube tribute comes after Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher, paid his respects by posting a picture of Louis with his son James.

He said: “Absolutely devastated as a family about the news today about Louis, remember a cracking footballer for the school, holidaying with the family in Ibiza and staying over for his and James’s birthday. Most of all a great kid. R.I.P son you’ll never be forgotten.”

Floral tributes gathered at Fairhurst Hall, near to the barn. And Louis’ school, Merchant Taylors’ in Liverpool, has opened a book of condolence.

A statement from the school read: "Louis was a popular boy and known to many of our pupils. Our school community is in deep shock and we will be providing the appropriate support, advice and counselling for pupils, staff and parents over the coming days and weeks."

A search operation for Louis had been ongoing since Sunday.